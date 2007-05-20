Stock Commentary - New York - week to May 14, 2007
20 May 2007
NEW YORK: investors were cautious at the start of the week to May 14, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. In the middle of the period, May 11, disappointing sales figure from major domestic retailers saw investors take profits, and the S&P 500 fell 1.4%. The day after Wall Street got back on a positive track and the S&P's six-week winning streak continued, boosted by lower-than-expected core producer price inflation, while the Dow Jones ended up 0.3%.
There were several standouts in a week of generally small moves in the sector. Amgen, down 12.1% to $56.07 in the reported week, took the biggest hit, after an FDA panel said that anemia drugs should carry more warnings and their use be limited (see pages 15 and 18). Joel Sendek of Lazard dropped his rating on Amgen to sell from buy, predicting that Aranesp (darbepoetin) sales would plunge 21%. Citigroup also moved Amgen to a sell rating from hold, while both Banc of America Securities and Robert W Baird downgraded the firm to neutral. Johnson & Johnson is less dependent on its Procrit (epoetin) sales; the stock was off 2.6% to $62.61 for the week. After it won the bidding for Merck KGaA's generic drug unit, Mylan stock slumped 12% to $19.70, as analysts generally agreed it was a good but expensive move that will carry a cost. Ken Cacciatore of Cowen held his neutral rating on the stock, pointing to the geographic exposure, and noting the price may weigh on investors' minds, while Citigroup's Andrew Swanson also kept his hold rating with a $23 price target, stating that the acquisition makes sense strategically. After Barr reported higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, despite lower net income because of the Pliva buy (see page 6), and maintained guidance, the stock saw significant gain. In addition to cost controls, some analysts pointed to a very strong pipeline, with 60 Abbreviated New Drug Applications, and the stock jumped 7.7% to $53.63. Rodman & Renshaw resumed coverage of Genzyme with a market perform rating, noting a diversified product portfolio and good growth prospects, although acquired products probably will not meet expectations because of competition and its lysosomal storage disorders franchise will see decelerating growth, they said. The stock was off 2.6% to $64.22.
Stock Commentary - New York - week to May 14, 2007
