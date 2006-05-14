Stock Commentary - New York week to May 8, 2006

NEW YORK: equities put in a strong showing for the reporting week to May 8, with the Dow Jones ending the period 2.1% higher, initially buoyed by energy companies due to rising oil prices, reaching a six-year high. The focus then became the Federal Reserve Bank's decision on interest rates, which was due May 10. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mostly higher, with 26 of those tracked rising and 15 falling. With the drug majors, all of which were up to some small degree, now having reported first-quarter results, there was not much news to impact stock movements.
Medarex was the week's best performer, with a 7.8% rise. Akhtar Samad of Bear Stearns feels there were no major surprises in Medarex' first quarter figures (see page 7), and suggests the company is an event-driven rather than an earnings-driven story near-term. Noting that the firm will soon begin a Phase III study of ipilimumab and that it will present further trial data for the drug at the June meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncologists, he has kept his $17 price target on the stock. Medarex is most suitable for investors with a long-term horizon, he said, since there will be no meaningful data for ipilimumab until the middle of 2007. Cytogen, up 4.5%, scored a hat trick with some good news. The Food and Drug Administration has approved an Investigational New Drug application for its hormone-refractory prostate cancer treatment, for which the company has full and exclusive development rights; it reported double-digit year-over-year sales growth for both Quadramet (Samarium Sm-153 lexidronam) and the imaging agent ProstaScint, which drove record quarterly product revenue; and it has signed a royalty buy-out deal with Schering AG subsidiary Berlex for Quadramet that will increase the firm's gross margin for the product. After a meeting with the firm, Phil Nadeau of Cowen & Co has kept his neutral rating on Protein Design Labs, which plunged 22.2%. Disappointing first-quarter results and a lowered full-year 2006 earnings forecast due to higher R&D expenses played a role, he said, adding that some upcoming signific-ant patent expirations will significantly curtail nearly all of its current sources of revenue.
Stock Commentary - New York week to May 8, 2006
