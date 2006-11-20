Stock Commentary - New York week to Nov 13, 2006

NEW YORK: equities moved sharply lower after the Democratic wins in the mid-term US elections were confirmed, pulled down significantly by the pharmaceutical sector, but the Dow Jones still ended the reporting week to November 13 with a small, 0.2% gain. Of the drug and biotechnology stocks tracked, 28 fell and only 12 saw a rise. Drugmakers are now facing pricing pressure both domestically and abroad. The Democrats, who will be in the majority in both Houses of Congress from the start of next year, have indicated they will address the way current Medicare drug legislation prohibits the agency from negotiating prices and want increased oversight of the industry. And, outside the USA, drug companies continue to have pricing and reimbursement issues. Analysts also warned investors that though those firms working with stem cells may benefit in the long term, things may not happen quickly and, when they do, funding may go first to academic institutions.
Vertex stock continued to move up, rising 5.5% on the week, on speculation that its developmental hepatitis C drug, telaprevir, may be not only the most potent but also the first to the market, beating other products being developed by Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co and Schering-Plough. The company is expected to file for approval in 2008. The drug could have sales of $2.0 billion by 2011, according to analysts. ImClone stock moved up 5.4%, after a report that Erbitux (cetuximab) will become the market leader for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck by 2015, with sales of $250.0 million (see page 27). The drug, along with Taxotere (docetaxel), will help expand the SCCHN market, now worth about $50.0 million, to about $350.0 million by 2015. Interim results of an early-stage antitumor drug trial that showed positive results helped push ArQule stock up 18%. The drug, ARQ 197, inhibits the activity of c-Met, a key receptor tyrosine kinase involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Cytogen, down 11.9%, plans to raise $20.0 million through a private placement of warrants and common stock. The proceeds would be used to support the launch of Caphosol, advance its clinical development programs and pursue additional licensing opportunities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Nov 13, 2006
NEW YORK: equities moved sharply lower after the Democratic wins in the mid-term US elections were confirmed, pulled down significantly by the pharmaceutical sector, but the Dow Jones still ended the reporting week to November 13 with a small, 0.2% gain. Of the drug and biotechnology stocks tracked, 28 fell and only 12 saw a rise. Drugmakers are now facing pricing pressure both domestically and abroad. The Democrats, who will be in the majority in both Houses of Congress from the start of next year, have indicated they will address the way current Medicare drug legislation prohibits the agency from negotiating prices and want increased oversight of the industry. And, outside the USA, drug companies continue to have pricing and reimbursement issues. Analysts also warned investors that though those firms working with stem cells may benefit in the long term, things may not happen quickly and, when they do, funding may go first to academic institutions.
Vertex stock continued to move up, rising 5.5% on the week, on speculation that its developmental hepatitis C drug, telaprevir, may be not only the most potent but also the first to the market, beating other products being developed by Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co and Schering-Plough. The company is expected to file for approval in 2008. The drug could have sales of $2.0 billion by 2011, according to analysts. ImClone stock moved up 5.4%, after a report that Erbitux (cetuximab) will become the market leader for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck by 2015, with sales of $250.0 million (see page 27). The drug, along with Taxotere (docetaxel), will help expand the SCCHN market, now worth about $50.0 million, to about $350.0 million by 2015. Interim results of an early-stage antitumor drug trial that showed positive results helped push ArQule stock up 18%. The drug, ARQ 197, inhibits the activity of c-Met, a key receptor tyrosine kinase involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Cytogen, down 11.9%, plans to raise $20.0 million through a private placement of warrants and common stock. The proceeds would be used to support the launch of Caphosol, advance its clinical development programs and pursue additional licensing opportunities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze