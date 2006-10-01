Stock Commentary - New York week to Sept 25, 2006

NEW YORK: saw a dip at the start of the reporting week to September 25, on poor housing market figures, then rebounding when the Federal Reserve Bank chose not to increase interest rates. The market then took fright on worries about a slowing US economy, rising finally for a small, 0.2% week-on-week gain after comments by Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas, Texas, Federal Reserve, reported by the UK's Financial Times, that slowing economic growth should temper inflation. Movements in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector were mixed, and not large, with 18 of the stocks tracked rising and 25 falling.
Robert W Baird has kept its neutral rating on Millennium, down 4.6%, but has reduced its estimate and set the target share price at $11. While noting that Millennium will likely report a sequential decline in its revenues during the third quarter, Baird also expects Velcade (bortezomib) to show robust growth going forward because of what it termed "an increase in front-line setting uptake." EPS estimates for 2006, 2007 and 2008 have been reduced to $0.05, $0.15 and $0.29, respectively. Millennium has also beaten a hostile bid from Genzyme in battle for AnorMED (see page 5). Prudential Financial has kept its overweight rating on Biogen Idec, which rose 2.6%, and set a target price of $51. Investors seemed to like the news that it has partnered with yet another firm, this time with Alnylam, which will do the research to find a product that can treat progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, the rare condition that took Tysabri (natalizumab) off the market for more than year. It looks like a win-win for Biogen Idec, if a treatment can be found - a drug to treat a rare disease and a product that would ease concerns about the drug that is now back on the market. Piper Jaffray has noted that doctors are returning to Tysabri at a slower rate than expected due to safety concerns, reimbursement and patient-monitoring requirements. Mylan, off 4.8%, was among the generic stocks that reacted negatively to Wal-Mart's news that it was cutting prices on a number of generic drugs (see page 14). Some analysts felt the plan would further squeeze the generic makers, although Wal-Mart said it would work with them.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Sept 25, 2006
