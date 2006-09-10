Stock Commentary - New York week to Sept 4, 2006

NEW YORK: equities edged up on the first two days, dipped slightly and then rose again in the Labor Day holiday-shortened week to September 4, with the Dow Jones up 1.4% overall and at a three-month high. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were also generally improved, although there were no large movements, with 32 of those tracked rising, nine falling and one unchanged. The blue cap drug stocks are also gaining from the new Medicare drug benefit, with analysts noting that the push the sector is getting from increased prescriptions is likely to last through the end of 2006 and, with luck, even further. The growth is coming in terms of prescription volume and revenue, fueled by a rise in utilization because of the ease of getting a prescription filled and fewer people looking to Canada for their medication (Marketletter September 4).
Investors in Bristol-Myers Squibb breathed a sigh of relief as its shares rallied 5.7% after a preliminary injunction against Apotex and its generic Plavix (clopidogrel) was granted (see page 2). While prior to the court order the company had said it would need to reduce its dividend, AG Edwards has now upgraded the stock from sell to hold, but have revised its 2006 earnings per share estimates downward a penny to $1.09 to reflect the fact that Apotex has not been asked to recall the generic. The EPS estimate for 2007 has been raised from $0.70 to $1.15 to reflect a deletion in the supply of the generic drug. Although many analysts feel the drug will not go back to its pre-generic price, David Risinger of Merrill Lynch has said that the firm's reduced forecast reflected a "worst-case scenario." ImClone's bag of problems is getting a bit bigger. The firm, whose share dipped 1.8% on the week, has given up its attempt to sell itself, has offered board seats to investor Carl Icahn and some of his friends who are not happy with its chief executive and now it probably will lose a patent trial on Erbitux (cetuximab; Marketletters passim). The prevailing thought is that ImClone will lose at least part of its control of the patent, although it has said it will continue to sell the drug, albeit it will be more costly. One analyst feels the firm's royalty rates will shift to one to three percentage points and cut as much as 20% off its earnings.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Sept 4, 2006
