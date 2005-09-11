Stock Commentary - New York week to Sept 5

NEW YORK: equities fell on three of the four days of the holiday-shortened reporting period to September 5, but the one positive day, August 31, kept the overall decline to just 0.1%, as the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina continued to dominate news and push oil prices higher. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mixed, but with gainers outperforming losers 26 to 18.
The big news of the week was related to Chiron, which leapt over 18% on the news that Swiss drug major Novartis had made a $4.5 billion offer to buy the rest of the firm that it does not already own (Marketletter September 5 and page 3 this issue). Chiron rejected the offer as too low after this reporting period, but analysts are of the view that Novartis will up its bid or that there may be other contenders for the firm. Chiron has been suffering ongoing ill effects of last winter's flu vaccine problems, although some analysts see the stock as attractive because of concerns over bird flu, progress in high-tech blood testing, biopharmaceutical products and an expected bounce-back from the vaccine problems. Cephalon shares, up 6.3%, got a slight boost from the approval of an expanded indication by German regulators for its sleep disorder treatment modafinil. Still, CSFB said that it is maintaining a neutral rating on the stock, with a $43 price target. CSFB increased its sales, general and administrative costs estimates for the company's indication for modafinil in attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder that is being promoted by McNeil, although it did note that the partnership will provide critical mass in positioning the drug in the US market. While Cephalon's product pipeline is seen as strong, CSFB noted that there are patent issues. Alpharma, up 6.2%, got a boost from news that Wockhardt has raised money for a likely $800.0 million bid for the company. The Economic Times of India also said that another local firm, Ranbaxy, was eying the group. Neither Indian firm would comment, but Ranbaxy did say that growth through acquisitions is part of its strategy and that it is open to acquisitions in the USA, Europe and India. Alpharma has already said that it is actively considering various strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
