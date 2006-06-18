Stock Commentary - New York week toJune 12, 2006

NEW YORK: equities moved lower on all but one of the reporting days to June 12, with energy stocks held back by lower crude prices and weak market sentiment for a second week. The Dow Jones ended down 2.3%. Most drug and biotechnology stocks also declined, with 29 of those tracked falling, 12 seeing a rise and one unchanged.
The biggest falls were seen for ArQule, down 9.6%, and Vivus, which plunged 12.9%, for no apparent news-related reasons. Indeed, Arqule announced promising Phase I data for its ARQ 501 with docetaxel at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting which should, if anything, have boosted the stock. Of the few seriously positive stock was ICOS, which leapt 9.7%. The company told investors that it sees "accelerated" earnings for 2007 and 2008. For 2007, it expects earnings in the $0.53-$0.68 range, and $1.23- 1.45 for 2008. Robert W Baird analysts have reiterated their neutral rating on the stock, but revised their share price estimates up a dollar to $25. Filing in Europe for the once-daily dosing of Cialis (tadalafil) for erectile dysfunction was a plus, as is the expected launch of the once-daily version of the drug in the USA and Canada in 2008. Two good pieces of news helped boost Allergan's stock, which rose 3.5% during the reported week. The Food and Drug Administration approved its Juvederm treatment for filling wrinkles near the nose and mouth, and the company said it won a court ruling that would block Apotex from selling a generic version of its eye inflammation treatment until 2009. Analysts at Leerink Swann have upgraded the stock from market perform to outperform, while Banc of America Securities has upgraded the company from neutral to buy and set a target price of $110. BofA told clients that Allegan's stock price had declined recently, but the firm's guidance said earnings would improve in the second half of the year, in part due to the approvals. Allgeran's underlying fundamentals are robust and there are substantial near- to medium-term catalysts for the company's share price, BofA said. Of the drug majors, the week's best performer was Johnson & Johnson, which rose 2.1% as it is viewed a traditional consumer defensive stock.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - New York week toJune 12, 2006
NEW YORK: equities moved lower on all but one of the reporting days to June 12, with energy stocks held back by lower crude prices and weak market sentiment for a second week. The Dow Jones ended down 2.3%. Most drug and biotechnology stocks also declined, with 29 of those tracked falling, 12 seeing a rise and one unchanged.
The biggest falls were seen for ArQule, down 9.6%, and Vivus, which plunged 12.9%, for no apparent news-related reasons. Indeed, Arqule announced promising Phase I data for its ARQ 501 with docetaxel at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting which should, if anything, have boosted the stock. Of the few seriously positive stock was ICOS, which leapt 9.7%. The company told investors that it sees "accelerated" earnings for 2007 and 2008. For 2007, it expects earnings in the $0.53-$0.68 range, and $1.23- 1.45 for 2008. Robert W Baird analysts have reiterated their neutral rating on the stock, but revised their share price estimates up a dollar to $25. Filing in Europe for the once-daily dosing of Cialis (tadalafil) for erectile dysfunction was a plus, as is the expected launch of the once-daily version of the drug in the USA and Canada in 2008. Two good pieces of news helped boost Allergan's stock, which rose 3.5% during the reported week. The Food and Drug Administration approved its Juvederm treatment for filling wrinkles near the nose and mouth, and the company said it won a court ruling that would block Apotex from selling a generic version of its eye inflammation treatment until 2009. Analysts at Leerink Swann have upgraded the stock from market perform to outperform, while Banc of America Securities has upgraded the company from neutral to buy and set a target price of $110. BofA told clients that Allegan's stock price had declined recently, but the firm's guidance said earnings would improve in the second half of the year, in part due to the approvals. Allgeran's underlying fundamentals are robust and there are substantial near- to medium-term catalysts for the company's share price, BofA said. Of the drug majors, the week's best performer was Johnson & Johnson, which rose 2.1% as it is viewed a traditional consumer defensive stock.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze