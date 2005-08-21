Stock Commentary - Tokyo week to Aug 15

TOKYO: saw a rebound in the week ended August 15. The Nikkei 225 advanced 4.0% to close at 12,256.55, exceeding the 12,000 level for the first time in 15 months, while the Topix index was up 4.8%. Share prices showed strength in the first three sessions of the review week, supported by encouraging economic news, although profit-taking caused the market to consolidate towards the end of the week. Investors welcomed the brighter outlook for the Japanese economy, with the Bank of Japan raising its economic assessment, stating that it appears to be moving out of its current lull. On the political front, media polls are showing that the majority of people continue to support Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, and there is an expectation that the forthcoming general election may provide him with an opportunity to make progress on economic reforms. International investors were reportedly active buyers. The pharmaceutical index gained 2.9% but underperformed the market. Chugai went up 5.8% as it reported strong earnings for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 2005 (January-June 2005), exceeding the firm's last projection put out in April. Major factors for robust earnings growth are better-than-forecast revenues of high-margin, in-house products and a reduction in sales, general and administrative expenses. Santen rose 5.5%, supported by its stronger-than-estimated results for the first quarter on the expansion of major products in Japan and cost controls. Based on these, the company has raised its full-year projection. Ono Pharmaceuticals managed to rise 2.5%, even though it announced lackluster results from Phase II clinical trials in Europe of ONO-2506PO/Cereact in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients. Results showed that the changes in respiratory function were comparable in the placebo and Cereact groups without statistically-significant differences. It was found that Cereact may have an effect on patients with shorter disease duration, and Ono said it will undertake discussion on a future clinical development plan. Astellas edged down 0.8%, despite its announcement on the implementation of an early retirement program at its domestic subsidiaries engaged in pharmaceuticals production. The extra retirement cost is put at 4.0 billion yen.
Stock Commentary - Tokyo week to Aug 15
