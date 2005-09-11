Stock Commentary - Tokyo week to Sept 5

TOKYO: saw an accelerated gain in the week ended September 5. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.6% to close at 12,634.88, the highest mark since July 3, 2001, while the Topix index climbed 2.5%. Led by continued expectations for the recovery of the Japanese economy, both domestic and international investors participated in the active buying of steels, banks and technology issues. The market did not react negatively to the report that the seasonally-adjusted July unemployment rate in Japan increased 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 4.4%, which was worse than the consensus forecast of 4.2%.
The pharmaceutical index advanced 4.6%, significantly outperforming the market. Takeda leapt 7.8%, reflecting the news that TAP Pharmaceutical, its 50-50 joint venture with the USA's Abbott Laboratories, will advance TAK-390MR, a treatment for acid-related disorders, into Phase III clinical trials. Takeda also announced that its US R&D unit has obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration for ActoplusMet, a combination of Actos (pioglitazone) and metformin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and will debut the drug in October. Kissei advanced 6.4%, on the approval of pilocarpine (KSS-694), a treatment for dry mouth due to radiation therapy in-licensed from MGI Pharma of the USA. Kissei expects the compound to generate peak annual sales of 1.41 billion yen ($13.0 million). Astellas was up 4.4%, responding to an announcement that it had agreed on the October 1 transfer to fellow Japanese firm Choseido of the manufacturing and marketing rights for the potassium-sparing diuretic aldosterone antagonist Almatol (spironolactone) and Helmitin S suppositories (ludocaine, ethyl aminobenzonate, bismuth subgallate) for hemorrhoids. Shionogi gained 4.4%, reacting to the official approval of Finibax (doripenem hydrate), a carbapenem antibiotic developed in-house. The firm estimates that the drug will generate annual peak revenues of 9.67 billion yen. Eisai rose 3.4%, supported by positive reports at its R&D meeting. Phase II clinical trials of E5564 (eritoran), for the treatment of severe sepsis, were recently completed and Phase III trials are due to start in the USA and Europe during the current fiscal year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - Tokyo week to Sept 5
TOKYO: saw an accelerated gain in the week ended September 5. The Nikkei 225 rose 2.6% to close at 12,634.88, the highest mark since July 3, 2001, while the Topix index climbed 2.5%. Led by continued expectations for the recovery of the Japanese economy, both domestic and international investors participated in the active buying of steels, banks and technology issues. The market did not react negatively to the report that the seasonally-adjusted July unemployment rate in Japan increased 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 4.4%, which was worse than the consensus forecast of 4.2%.
The pharmaceutical index advanced 4.6%, significantly outperforming the market. Takeda leapt 7.8%, reflecting the news that TAP Pharmaceutical, its 50-50 joint venture with the USA's Abbott Laboratories, will advance TAK-390MR, a treatment for acid-related disorders, into Phase III clinical trials. Takeda also announced that its US R&D unit has obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration for ActoplusMet, a combination of Actos (pioglitazone) and metformin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and will debut the drug in October. Kissei advanced 6.4%, on the approval of pilocarpine (KSS-694), a treatment for dry mouth due to radiation therapy in-licensed from MGI Pharma of the USA. Kissei expects the compound to generate peak annual sales of 1.41 billion yen ($13.0 million). Astellas was up 4.4%, responding to an announcement that it had agreed on the October 1 transfer to fellow Japanese firm Choseido of the manufacturing and marketing rights for the potassium-sparing diuretic aldosterone antagonist Almatol (spironolactone) and Helmitin S suppositories (ludocaine, ethyl aminobenzonate, bismuth subgallate) for hemorrhoids. Shionogi gained 4.4%, reacting to the official approval of Finibax (doripenem hydrate), a carbapenem antibiotic developed in-house. The firm estimates that the drug will generate annual peak revenues of 9.67 billion yen. Eisai rose 3.4%, supported by positive reports at its R&D meeting. Phase II clinical trials of E5564 (eritoran), for the treatment of severe sepsis, were recently completed and Phase III trials are due to start in the USA and Europe during the current fiscal year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze