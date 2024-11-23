Stock Spectrum

SPECTRUM Stock Close % Change On Week ---------------------------------------------- Chiron $20.50 +13.1 ProCyte $2.25 +9.1 Genzyme $23.00 +8.9 ICOS $7.88 +8.6 Cephalon $18.38 +8.1 BASF 58.01 DM +8.4 Cantab Pharm 635 pence +7.6 Rhone-Poulenc 171 FFr +6.7 Shionogi 892 yen -5.5 Mitsui Toatsu 383 yen -5.9 British Biotech 203.5 pence -9.6 Chiroscience 320 pence -11.1 ----------------------------------------------
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze