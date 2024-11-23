Stop eating signal identified

Researchers at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School at Hammersmith Hospital in London, UK, believe they have identified the chemical that tells the brain the stomach is full and it is time to stop eating. This satiety cue, a chemical called glucogen-like peptide-1, is already known to stimulate the pancreas to produce insulin following a meal. Now, experiments in rats show that GPL-1 also acts at a higher level, telling the brain when enough has been eaten.