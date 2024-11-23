**Stop Press** EU Approves Formation Of Novartis
The European Commission has approved the formation of Novartis via the merger of the two Swiss firms Ciba and Sandoz.
As part of the decision, both Ciba and Sandoz have agreed that they will use their influence as a shareholder of Chiron, a US biopharmaceutical company, to support the granting of non-exclusive licenses under certain gene-therapy patents of Viagene, a subsidiary of Chiron, at market conditions.
