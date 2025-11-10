Monday 10 November 2025

** STOP PRESS ** First Approval For Protease Inhibitor To Treat AIDS

4 December 1995

Hoffmann-La Roche's protease inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir) has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with approved nucleoside analogs for selected individuals with advanced HIV disease. Saquinavir is the first HIV protease inhibitor to be approved for marketing worldwide.

Roche said that the first European approval is expected in the spring of 1996, and would probably be in Switzerland. New Drug Applications have already been filed in the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Switzerland, and other marketing applications are being submitted around the world. Roche notes that it has taken only six years to bring the molecule to market after its synthesis in 1989. It is also the first antiretroviral agent to be produced using computer-assisted molecular modelling, said the firm.

A clinical trials program involving more than 4,600 patients has shown that when saquinavir is added to standard nucleoside analog therapy, the patients experience higher rises in CD4 counts and greater reduction in plasma viremia compared to patients on standard therapy alone. In addition, saquinavir has a low level of side effects and is well-tolerated, unlike many of the currently-available products, and Roche has now completed studies that it believes will show Invirase to be less cross-resistant than its future competitors (see adjacent story).

