STOP PRESS** South Africa To Nationalize Pharmaceutical Industry

The South African Health Ministry has surprised stakeholders by the issuing of (another) unexpected policy document. As it stands at the moment, the proposals will amount to the nationalization of the pharmaceutical industry - albeit by stealth.
It provides for, inter alia, mandatory generic substitution and price controls, and paves the way for the state becoming the single buyer of pharmaceuticals, it was revealed as the Marketletter went to press.
A document released in November entitled Towards a National Health System, came after a report of the Committee of Inquiry into a National Health Insurance System. At the time, most providers of health care cautiously welcomed this report, in particular because of the move away from the discredited socialist thinking of Jonathan Deeble, which was initially favored by the Health Minister, Nkosazana Zuma, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent.
