Stop-smoking aids' sales boom in Italy

Sales of anti-smoking products have risen sharply in Italy, mainly due to Health Minister Girolamo Sirchia's ban on public smoking, which took effect two months ago. Sales in January reached over 200,000 packs, more than double the amount sold in January 2004.

The market is dominated by the consumer health care divisions of Pfizer, with its flagship patch product Nicorette, and GlaxoSmithKline, which launched NiQuitin CG in Italy last November. Both firms have invested heavily in widespread marketing and information campaigns, which tied in with the ban's enforcement.

"We're primarily targeting those health professionals who are the main point of contact for smokers wanting to give up the habit," said Gaetano Colabucci, director of marketing at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare in Italy. There is now real optimism that the ban will pave the way for substantial market growth, with Andreo Lo Niglio, manager at GSK Consumer Healthcare, saying: "rather than merely taking slices of market share of competitors, it's more a case of concentrating on creating a rapidly-growing market."