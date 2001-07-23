Storm over German Minister's call for major health reform

Germany's Economics Minister, Werner Muller, has unleashed controversynationwide by calling for greater patient contributions to health care costs, which anticipates, in the long term, the reduction of health fund functions to the provision of basic services only.

The Minister's comments, which were made in the context of the annual report on the economy, have made the health service a main item on the agenda of forthcoming elections, and have disappointed Health Minister Ulla Schmidt, who had asked Chancellor Schroeder to keep things quiet on the health care front during election year. However, Liberal parliamentarian Guido Westerwell has challenged the Minister to put the issue to a vote in parliament.

The president of the national employers' federation, Dieter Hundt, has called on the coalition government to produce a comprehensive health care reform plan by third-quarter 2002, while the Christian Democrats' economic spokesperson, Angela Merkel, has asked the Chancellor to make health reform a top priority.