Strand Therapeutics

The company’s lead candidate, STX-001, is a self-amplifying mRNA therapy engineered to express the cytokine interleukin-12 (IL-12) directly within the tumour microenvironment. Companion asset STX-003 is a systemically administered, tumour-targeted mRNA therapy under pre-clinical development.
In August 2025, Strand announced a US$153 million Series B financing, led by Kinnevik, with participation from Regeneron Ventures, Amgen Ventures, ICONIQ Capital and others, bringing total capital raised to over US$250 million.
Founders and key executives include Dr Jake Becraft, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Dr Tasuku Kitada, President & Head of R&D.
