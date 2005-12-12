Stratagene in molecular diagnostics deal

Stratagene Corp, a US developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialized life science research and diagnostic products, says that it has entered into a license, manufacturing and supply agreement with privately-held Focus Diagnostics to address the growing molecular diagnostics market for infectious diseases.
Under the deal, Stratagene has granted Focus a non-exclusive license to its proprietary FullVelocity technology, and will provide expertise and knowledge that the latter will use to develop selected molecular diagnostics testing kits and products. Stratagene will also manufacture the diagnostic products which Focus intends to commercialize globally. Additionally, Stratagene will manufacture and sell reagents to Focus for laboratory-developed tests to be used in the latter's national reference laboratory.
