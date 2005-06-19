Strategic alliance for Serono and Priority Healthcare

Serono Inc, the US unit of Swiss biotechnology firm Serono SA, and Priority Healthcare Corp have formed a strategic alliance under which both companies will offer the fertility marketplace expanded support to consumers, patients, health care providers and managed-care organizations.

The announcement marks a first-of-its-kind alliance between the market leaders in reproductive health: Serono is a worldwide leader in reproductive health and Priority Healthcare's Freedom Drug is the USA's largest fertility specialty pharmacy. Together, they will offer what they describe as unique, comprehensive services that will increase efficiencies and conveniences for infertility patients, encourage consumers with fertility concerns to seek early diagnosis, make available "valuable" savings for patients without coverage and increase the potential for them to continue treatment.