Strategies For Marketing To HMOs

Drug manufacturers and managed care operators are offered a better understanding of each other's concerns in a new report from consultants Decision Resources, entitled The Marketing of Pharmaceuticals to Managed Care, which offers insights, data-based recommendations and targeted selling strategies based on analyses of a proprietary survey of key managers within large Health Maintenance Organizations in the USA.
Utilizing conjoint analysis, it reveals the attributes (pharmacy benefits management ownership, drug pricing, value-added services and outcomes research funding) HMOs seek in the pharmaceutical companies from whom they purchase formulary products. The report also identifies all the key individuals in HMOs who have a say in the formulary product selection and purchasing process.
