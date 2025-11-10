Strategies For Raising Drug Misadventure Awareness

Dozens of strategies to minimize the problem of drug errors and adverse drug reactions (jointly described as drug misadventures) were the result when leaders in pharmacy, nursing and medicine gathered in Chantilly, USA, last month for a landmark conference sponsored by the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.

The ASHP says that preliminary review (proceedings will be circulated later) shows that conference suggestions centered around the need for:

- a multidisciplinary approach in all activities designed to reduce medication errors;