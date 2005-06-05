Strattera: emotional benefit in women

Females with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder taking Eli Lilly's selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor Strattera (atomoxetine HCl) demonstrated no difference in core symptom improvement compared to men, yet experienced a greater emotional symptom benefit, says a retrospective analysis of two studies presented at the 158th Annual Meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, held May 26-29 in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the start of the trial, females exhibited greater core symptoms of ADHD, such as disorganization, inattention and impulsivity, than males, and showed no difference in symptom improvement over men at study end, according to the Conner's Adult ADHD Rating Scale Investigator Total ADHD Symptom Score. Similar results were observed in the overall improvement when using the secondary analysis Wender-Reimherr Adult Attention Deficit Disorder Scale.

However, in the WRAADDS emotional impairment subscale, which measures irritability, brief periods of depression, mood fluctuation and inability to handle stress, women demonstrated greater emotional symptom improvement compared to the male group at the end of the evaluation.