Strattera supreme in ADHD market; brand stimulants slump

Now is an ideal time for manufacturers of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug treatments to gain approvals in the USA for their products in adult populations and enter this expanding market, according to a new report from Ireland-based Research and Markets.

With annual revenues of more than $2.60 billion in 2004 and a compound annual growth rate of 36.7% since 2002, ADHD is one of the most rapidly-growing segments of the market for central nervous system treatments, says the study. It attributes this growth primarily to the launches of a number of novel, once-daily ADHD therapies, initially in the USA and then periodically across the world's remaining major markets since 2000.

US revenue growth within the ADHD market follows a distinct annual cycle, with the highest increases occurring in August and September, coinciding with the end of the school summer vacation. Manufacturers wishing to maximize revenue potential on launch of their products should therefore take advantage of this period of high drug revenue growth, the report advises.