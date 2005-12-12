Stress leads to increased cholesterol, says study

In an article in the November issue of the American Psychological Association periodical Health Psychology, a recently completed study argues that stress, in addition to effecting heart rate and immune response, can raise an individual's lipid levels over time. The data is derived from a study of 199 healthy middle-aged men and women which assessed how the subjects reacted to stress and whether this reaction can increase cholesterol levels, including both low- and high-density lipoprotein.
Andrew Steptoe of University College London, UK, who collaborated on the program with Lena Brydon, said: "our study found that individuals vary in their cholesterol responses to stress," adding that "the responses we measured in the lab probably reflect the way people react to the challenges of every day life...it is these responses that accumulate and lead to an increase in fasting cholesterol or lipid levels." Dr Steptoe concluded that, according to the data, a person's reaction to stress is one mechanism through which higher lipid levels may develop.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze