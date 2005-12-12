Stress leads to increased cholesterol, says study

In an article in the November issue of the American Psychological Association periodical Health Psychology, a recently completed study argues that stress, in addition to effecting heart rate and immune response, can raise an individual's lipid levels over time. The data is derived from a study of 199 healthy middle-aged men and women which assessed how the subjects reacted to stress and whether this reaction can increase cholesterol levels, including both low- and high-density lipoprotein.

Andrew Steptoe of University College London, UK, who collaborated on the program with Lena Brydon, said: "our study found that individuals vary in their cholesterol responses to stress," adding that "the responses we measured in the lab probably reflect the way people react to the challenges of every day life...it is these responses that accumulate and lead to an increase in fasting cholesterol or lipid levels." Dr Steptoe concluded that, according to the data, a person's reaction to stress is one mechanism through which higher lipid levels may develop.