Stressgen Biotechnologies Close $20.1 Million Deal

- StressGen Biotechnologies has closed a C$20.1 million ($14.7 million) public finance deal, synchronously with its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. US and Canadian investors aided the issuing of 4,225,000 common shares at C$4.75 per share ($3.47 per share). The company has granted the underwriters the option to purchase 633,750 additional shares within a 30-day period.
