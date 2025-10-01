StressGen Cancer Vaccines Promising

StressGen's Oncocine therapeutic cancer vaccines have shown promise in preclinical testing performed at the University of Illinois at Chicago, USA. The principal components of the vaccines, the bacterial stress proteins hsp65 and hsp71, were found to be potent inhibitors of tumor formation in mice innoculated with S-180 sarcoma cells.

Vincent Salvatori, vice president of R&D at StressGen, noted that the tests reinforce the hypothesis that stress proteins can stimulate potent immune responses to cancer. Based on these results, the firm plans to test the Oncocine candidates against other cell lines in order to start a clinical testing program.

- StressGen is the first company to benefit from the newly-created Western Canadian Biotechnology Investment Fund, recently established by the Royal Bank of Canada and Western Economic Diversification Canada. The award is worth $500,000, in the form of a demand loan.