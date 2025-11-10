StressGen: Euro patent for stress protein tech

- StressGen has been awarded a comprehensive European patent on its core stress protein technology, licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA. StressGen is developing vaccines using stress proteins as adjuvants, enhancing the immunogenicity of target antigens. By linking the proteins to portions of pathogenic organisms, StressGen hopes to produce vaccines with lower potential for side effects, as well as producing entirely new vaccines where current techniques are not capable of eliciting a sufficiently strong immune response.