Stricter Controls For Benzodiazepines In USA?

The US Drug Enforcement Agency and the US Food and DrugAdministration are considering whether they can differentiate between benzodiazepine drugs according to their potential for abuse, reports Reuters. This might mean tighter control of certain benzodiazepines, eg diazepam and alprazolam, which are said to be widely abused, and reduced control of others. Carter-Wallace filed a petition in 1993 to have its drug Doral (quazepam) taken off the agency's schedule of drugs of abuse.
