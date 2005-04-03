Strides Arcolab looks for partner in USA

Strides Arcolab, an emerging pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India, has told the Associated Press that it is in talks with three global pharmaceutical firms over marketing deals that will allow it to penetrate regulated markets.

The company, the fifth largest worldwide manufacturer of soft gel capsules, hopes to reach an agreement by the end of March and achieve its target of receiving over half of its revenue from the USA and Europe. Strides Arcolab's executive director, KR Ravishankar, told the AP that "the agreements are currently in the final stages of negotiation, and will involve drug development and product marketing in the regulated markets."