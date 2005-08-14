Strides Arcolab to buy Polish drugmaker

Indian generics, over-the-counter medicines and nutraceuticals firm Strides Arcolab has announced plans to purchase a sterile manufacturing facility in Poland for a consideration that has been pegged at $8.0 million. The Polish unit specializes in small-volume parenterals and in steriles and non-sterile semi-solids.
The group's chief executive, Arun Kumar, said that the acquisition "represents a unique opportunity for the company to establish a manufacturing presence in Central Europe as well as to expand its portfolio and business of finished forms. The Polish facility will give easier access to Europe at a low operating cost."
...and take 70% stake in Italy's Beltapharm
