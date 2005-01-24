Stron performance from Pfizer, as Lipitor becomes first "$10B product"

Pfizer, the world's largest pharmaceutical company, reported a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2004 results, although earnings per share for the three months, at $0.58, came in marginally lower than analysts' consensus forecasts of $0.59. Release of the figures on January 19 left Pfizer's shares unchanged at $25.30.

Revenues for the quarter came in at $14.92 billion, up 7.0%, while for the year these rose 17.0% to $44.74 billion. Net income rose 369.0% to $2.83 billion and 191.1% to $3.91 billion for the quarter and full year, respectively, and EPS for the latter was up 180.0% to $0.54, the company noted. Analysts had been forecasting fourth-quarter revenues of $14.05 billion, on average.

Income from continued operations for the year was up 596.0% at $11.63 billion and included $3.39 billion of significant impact of purchase accounting for acquisitions, primarily that of Pharmacia, in the $57.0 billion deal that was finalized in April 2003.