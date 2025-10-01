Strong 1995 Results For Hafslund Nycomed

In the aftermath of Hafslund Nyco-med's deal to merge with US firm Ivax falling through last year, the Norwegian firm has unveiled strong growth in 1995. Pretax profits were just over 2 billion Norwegian kroner ($315.5 million), an increase of 54%. The year was the most profitable in the firm's history, and the growth was attributed to the successful integration of the diagnostic imaging business in the USA.

Operating revenues in 1995 were 9.7 billion kroner, a rise of 24%. Sales of contrast imaging agents through the firm's own marketing networks drove revenues, amounting to 85% of total contrast agent turnover, compared with 55% in 1994. Revenues from other pharmaceutical operations were flat. In the fourth quarter of 1995, pretax profits were 434 million kroner, up 43.2%. Fourthquarter sales were 2.5 billion kroner, ahead 1.5%.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the 1995 results were just slightly below their expectations, but they are maintaining their moderate outperformer rating for Hafslund Nycomed.