Strong 2nd qtr for Sanofi-Aventis

The world's third largest drugmaker, France-headquartered Sanofi-Aventis, presented a solid set of sales figures for the second quarter of 2005, with net sales rising 10.1% to 6.69 billion euros ($8.06 billion) after eliminating negative effects of 2.8 points for exchange rates and 0.8 points for structural changes, or up 7.4% on a reported basis, taking the group's global pharmaceutical market share to 5.6%. The firm does not report earnings at this stage.
Turnover of the group's 15 leading products rose 16.2% to 4.04 billion euros, and these represented 63.7% of net sales versus 60.3% in second-quarter 2004. Leading the growth were the antithrombotic Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium), with revenues rising 15.3% to 520.0 million, and the blood-thinning agent Plavix (clopidogrel), up 20.2% at 506.0 million euros.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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