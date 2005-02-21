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Strong 3rd-qtr for Takeda, as Actos and candesartan expand globally

21 February 2005

Leading Japanese drugmaker Takeda has reported strong consolidated results for the first three quarters (April-December 2004) of the fiscal year to March 2005, on continued expansion in global markets of its antidiabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) and the antihypertensive candesartan (trade named Atacand in the USA, Blopress in Japan and Amias in Europe). The company has maintained its full-year projections. Total turnover was up 3.1% year-on-year to 871.0 billion yen ($8.27 billion), overcoming the negative impact of the higher yen against the US dollar (negative impact for overall sales of 12.3 billion yen) and achieving 78.5% of its full-year projection. Of total sales, prescription drugs gained 4.1% to 712.9 billion yen, including a 5% rise in Japan to 355.5 billion yen and a 3.2% increase in overseas turnover to 357.4 billion yen. A solid expansion of Japanese sales was supported by a 13.8% rise for Blopress to 80.4 billion yen and a 12.0% hike for the antiulcer agent Takepron (lansoprazole) to 37.4 billion yen, plus increases for other core products.

Overseas drug sales growth was somewhat weaker than in Japan due to the influence of the yen's appreciation and competitive pressure in the USA for lansoprazole (US trade name Prevacid) from an over-the-counter version, as well as generics of AstraZeneca's Prilosec (omeprazole). Global turnover of lansoprazole fell 17.4% to 289.6 billion yen, reflecting US sales of 208.0 billion yen, down 25.7% year-on-year, although the drug's Japanese sales increased. World sales of candesartan grew 9.2% to 116.3 billion yen, due mainly to growth in Japan.

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