Strong 9 Months Earnings Growth For Novo Nordisk

20 November 1995

Danish pharmaceutical and enzymes maker Novo Nordisk saw pretax income improve 33% to 1.66 billion Danish kroner ($286.1 million) for the first nine months of 1995, on sales of 10.27 billion kroner ($1.86 billion), a rise of 3%. The latter reflects a decline in the company's invoicing currencies of more than 5% and divestiture of certain business activities, including Ferrosan A/S (with effect from July 1), according to the company. Operating income improved 14% to 1.58 million kroner, and earnings per share were 32.23 kroner, compared with the corresponding 1994 period at 24.90 kroner.

For the third quarter alone, net turnover was down 0.8% at 3.34 billion kroner, but net income improved 18.5% to 455 million kroner. A provision of 200 million kroner was made in this third quarter to meet expected costs and write-offs relating to potential discontinuation of non-core activities and depreciation on fixed assets.

Health care sales for the first nine months increased 9% to 7.31 billion kroner. This is said to reflect developments not only in volume/product mix, which rose by 15%, but also currency exchange rates which impacted negatively by about 5%.

