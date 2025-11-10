Strong Biotech Financing In 3rd Qtr

US biotechnology company financings in the third quarter of 1995 exceeded $1.7 billion, substantially more than total financings in the previous four quarters, according to an analysis by Burrill & Craves, which noted that there were more mergers in the quarter as compared to the 1994 average. The value of partnerings, mergers and acquisitions in the quarter reached $1.5 billion, bringing total biotechnology fundraising to over $3.2 billion.

Notable financing events in the quarter included Gilead Sciences' secondary offering of more than $94 million, and Cephalon's follow-on of around $75 million. Neurogen's initial public offering of $40 million was one of the top in the quarter.

Private company financings more than doubled from the previous quarter to $218 million, and there were some notable partnerings, mergers and acquisitions during this period. For example, Sandoz and Genetic Therapy signed a merger agreement valued at around $295 million, demonstrating the continuing widespread endorsement of the importance of genetic therapy in the next generation of medicine, noted Burrill & Craves.