Strong data for AS1404 in ovarian cancer

London, UK-based cancer specialist Antisoma reported positive data from a Phase II trial of AS1404 in ovarian cancer. Investigators' assessments of tumor response for all patients in the study show a response rate of 75% for those treated with AS1404 plus chemotherapy compared with 63% for subjects on chemotherapy alone.

The findings were presented at the International Gynecological Cancer Society meeting, held in Santa Monica, USA, and Antisoma noted that improvements in efficacy endpoints have now been observed in three separate Phase II trials. In a lung cancer study, patients receiving the agent alongside chemotherapy experienced a 5.2 month increase in median survival compared with those on chemotherapy alone. A study in prostate cancer showed prostate-specific antigen response rates of 57% with AS1404 plus chemotherapy versus 35% with chemotherapy alone.

The Phase II studies in ovarian and prostate cancers are ongoing and will report further data on time to progression and survival over the coming year. The lung cancer trial is complete and Antisoma is now preparing for Phase III development in this indication.