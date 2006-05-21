Strong data for Crestor with updated guidelines

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that results from the MERCURY II trial, published in the on-line May issue of the American Heart Journal, provide additional evidence of the efficacy of Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium) in improving cholesterol levels in high-risk patients, as defined by initial and updated Adult Treatment Panel III low-density lipoprotein cholesterol guidelines.
The evaluation, which involved 1,993 high- and very high-risk patients, demonstrated that starting with or switching to the agent from atorvastatin or simvastatin at the doses studied provided greater reductions in low density lipoprotein or cholesterol, bringing more patients to their ATP III goals.
