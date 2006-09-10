Strong data for Teva/Lundbeck's Azilect as adjunct

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that Azilect (rasagiline), the first once-daily oral treatment for Parkinson's disease, is highly efficacious as a first-line adjunct treatment to levodopa in moderate PD with mild fluctuations, as well as with concomitant therapy in advanced forms of the neurodegenerative disease.
According to data presented at the 10th Congress of the European Federation of Neurological Societies, the agent, which was developed as part of a long-term co-development and European marketing alliance with Copenhagen, Denmark-based drugmaker H Lundbeck AS, significantly reduced daily off time compared with placebo (p=0.0048).
The monoamine oxidase B inhibitor also significantly improved Clinical Global Impressions measures (p<0.0001), as well as Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale-Motor scores (p=0.0007; measuring symptoms of tremor, slowness of movement, stability and rigidity) during the so-called "on" periods when levodopa works to mask the motor deficits of the condition, and UPDRS-Activities of Daily Living scores during off time (p<0.01).
