Strong data on Bonviva presented at ELTS 2006

Basel, Switzerland-based drug major Roche and UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline have welcomed new data on Bonviva (ibandronate), their once-monthly tablet for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis, presented at the 33rd European Symposium on Calcified Tissues, held in Prague, Czech Republic.

The firms noted that new analyses from the MOBILE study support previous findings that the oral bisphosphonate is highly effective at increasing lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density, an accepted surrogate for his fracture risk reduction. Also presented at the conference, for the first time, were data from the mulitcenter BALTO II study, which showed that over 70% of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis prefer a once-monthly bisphosphonate to a once-weekly option, GSK and Roche stated.