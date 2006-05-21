Strong data on Bonviva presented at ELTS 2006

Basel, Switzerland-based drug major Roche and UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline have welcomed new data on Bonviva (ibandronate), their once-monthly tablet for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis, presented at the 33rd European Symposium on Calcified Tissues, held in Prague, Czech Republic.
The firms noted that new analyses from the MOBILE study support previous findings that the oral bisphosphonate is highly effective at increasing lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density, an accepted surrogate for his fracture risk reduction. Also presented at the conference, for the first time, were data from the mulitcenter BALTO II study, which showed that over 70% of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis prefer a once-monthly bisphosphonate to a once-weekly option, GSK and Roche stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze