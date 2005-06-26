Strong interim data on HGS' lymphoma drug

The USA's Human Genome Sciences says that interim results from an ongoing Phase II trial demonstrate that HGS-ETR1 (mapatumumab) is well-tolerated and shows signs of clinical activity in patients with advanced non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The 40-patient, multicenter, open-label study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of the agonistic human monoclonal antibody to TRAIL receptor 1 in patients with relapsed or refractory disease.
According to the firm, the data showed that HGS-ETR1 is well-tolerated, with minimal toxicity, and can safely be administered intravenously every 21 days at doses up to 10mg/kg. Partial responses have been observed in three patients to date. Data on one patient with relapsed follicular mixed-cell lymphoma indicated a 65% tumor regression, and the growth continues to decrease in size.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze