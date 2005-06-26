Strong interim data on HGS' lymphoma drug

The USA's Human Genome Sciences says that interim results from an ongoing Phase II trial demonstrate that HGS-ETR1 (mapatumumab) is well-tolerated and shows signs of clinical activity in patients with advanced non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The 40-patient, multicenter, open-label study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of the agonistic human monoclonal antibody to TRAIL receptor 1 in patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

According to the firm, the data showed that HGS-ETR1 is well-tolerated, with minimal toxicity, and can safely be administered intravenously every 21 days at doses up to 10mg/kg. Partial responses have been observed in three patients to date. Data on one patient with relapsed follicular mixed-cell lymphoma indicated a 65% tumor regression, and the growth continues to decrease in size.