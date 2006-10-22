Strong leaders needed for successful co-promotion accords

A survey of the pharmaceutical industry by USA-based analysts Cutting Edge Information found that pharmaceutical co-promotions need leaders who are able to make critical decisions if they are to meet expected sales targets.

Teams that guide co-promotions often suffer from a lack of clear responsibilities and too much involvement by too many stakeholders, according to the firm's latest report, entitled: Pharmaceutical Co-Promotion Management.

Cutting Edge advises against too much involvement by too many stakeholders. The report cites one example where a co-promotion's day-to-day tasks ground to a halt because its ground-level leadership was not empowered by senior managers to take necessary actions and make critical decisions. Instead, the product languished as senior-level people on both sides of the agreement haggled over details best left to sales managers and brand directors.