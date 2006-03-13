Strong patient data for ALK-Abello's Grazax

Danish pharmaceutical group ALK-Abello has welcomed strong patient satisfaction data on Grazax, its investigational oral drug for grass pollen allergy. In a global evaluation of patients' perceptions of the agent's efficacy compared with previous untreated seasons, 82% of treated subjects reported symptom improvement, a 49% benefit over the placebo group (p<0.0001).
According to data from the GT-08 trial, patients were also asked to rate their symptoms daily on a Visual Analog Scale; Grazax patients reported a 31% lower mean daily VAS versus placebo (p<0.0001).
Findings from the longitudinal, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study, which involved 634 patients from 51 centers across eight countries, were presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Conference, held in California.
