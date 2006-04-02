Strong patient data for Novartis' Femara

Swiss drug major Novartis says that women with hormone-sensitive early breast cancer switched to its aromatase inhibitor Femara (letrozole) from placebo experienced "significant improvements in overall survival, disease-free survival and risk of distant metastases."
The findings from the landmark MA-17 trial, which were presented at the Fifth European Breast Cancer Conference in Nice, France, showed that, following a switch to Femara, patients saw a 69% reduction in the risk of recurrence and a 72% drop in the risk of metastasis. A 47% reduction in the risk of dying from their disease was also observed. However, the firm stressed that these observations must be confirmed by additional analysis and longer-term follow-up, and that these findings are not currently included in the approved licensed indication for Femara.
