Strong Performance For SA's Prempharm In 1994

South Africa's Premier Pharmaceutical Company has reported a strong performance for 1994, with operating income increasing by 21% to 168.3 million rand ($46.0 million).

Attributable earnings of 123.4 million rand reflect an increase of 24% on those of the previous year, while earnings per share of 114.6 cents increased by 23% due to the additional shares issued in April last year and in January this year. The group's total turnover increased by 27% to 639.9 million rand ($174.8 million).

Pharma Division Sales Up 46% And Real Profits Growth Seen The significant increase in turnover is in part attributable to acquisitions made last year. The core pharmaceutical business generally performed well, and the Pharmaceutical Division achieved 46% sales growth and real growth in profitability, despite substantial rationalization costs resulting from the acquisitions.