Strong Performance For SA's Prempharm In 1994

South Africa's Premier Pharmaceutical Company has reported a strong performance for 1994, with operating income increasing by 21% to 168.3 million rand ($46.0 million).
Attributable earnings of 123.4 million rand reflect an increase of 24% on those of the previous year, while earnings per share of 114.6 cents increased by 23% due to the additional shares issued in April last year and in January this year. The group's total turnover increased by 27% to 639.9 million rand ($174.8 million).
Pharma Division Sales Up 46% And Real Profits Growth Seen The significant increase in turnover is in part attributable to acquisitions made last year. The core pharmaceutical business generally performed well, and the Pharmaceutical Division achieved 46% sales growth and real growth in profitability, despite substantial rationalization costs resulting from the acquisitions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze