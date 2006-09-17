Strong Ph I data for Sinovac's H5N1 flu vacc

Beijing, China-based vaccines specialist Sinovac Biotech reported strong data from a Phase I randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessing the safety and immunogenicity of an inactivated adjuvanted whole-virion influenza A (H5N1) vaccine.

The findings, which were published in the September 7 on-line issue of The Lancet medical journal, showed a two-dose regimen of 10mcg adjuvanted vaccine met all European regulatory requirements for annual licensing of seasonal influenza vaccine. Lower doses of this vaccine could achieve immune responses equivalent to those elicited by adjuvanted or non-adjuvanted split-virion vaccines.

According to the firm, the use of a whole-virion approach could be more adaptable to the antigen-sparing strategy recommended by World Health Organization for protection against a possible influenza pandemic.