Strong Ph Ib data for atacicept in SLE

Nasdaq-listed ZymoGenetics and Swiss biotechnology firm Serono reported positive results from a Phase Ib systemic lupus erythematosus trial of their co-developed investigational drug atacicept.

The data, which were presented at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting, showed that the agent was well-tolerated across all dose levels and schedules in the study. In addition, atacicept therapy was associated with clear biologic activity, as shown by dose-dependent reductions in several biologic markers, consistent with atacicept's proposed mechanism of action, the firms noted.

The primary objective of the dose-escalating Phase Ib clinical trial, which included 49 patients with SLE in six cohorts, was to determine the safety and tolerability of atacicept administered subcutaneously. Secondary objectives included examining the effects of various doses and schedule regimens on markers of biologic activity and disease activity.