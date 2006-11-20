Saturday 8 November 2025

Strong Ph II data for Oxford BioMed's TroVax

20 November 2006

Oxford BioMedica, a UK-based gene therapy company, reported encouraging data from three Phase II trials of TroVax, its lead cancer immunotherapy product, in renal cell carcinoma and prostate cancer at a recent meeting of European oncologists, held in Prague, the Czech Republic.

The RCC trials are designed to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness of TroVax as a single agent and in combination with standard therapy of interleukin-2 or interferon-a. In the first study, the company noted that TroVax was well-tolerated and showed promising anti-tumor activity. One patient out of a total of 33 had a complete response (tumor eradication) and two developed a partial response (tumor shrinkage). A further 15 patients showed disease stabilization for periods exceeding three months, including one subject that has been stable for more than 46 weeks. It is too early to assess overall survival in the studies as they have yet to reach a median. The immunological analysis is ongoing but a preliminary assessment indicated that TroVax induced 5T4-specific antibody responses in more than 90% of the evaluable population.

The Phase II trial in prostate cancer is similarly designed to assess the safety and immunogenicity of TroVax as a single agent and in combination with standard therapy of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. The trial has enrolled 27 patients with hormone-refractory prostate cancer and eight continue to receive therapy. According to the UK firm, TroVax was well-tolerated and all patients developed a strong 5T4-specific antibody response whether or not they received GM-CSF. Analysis of cytotoxic T-cell immune responses stimulated by TroVax in the renal and prostate cancer trial is ongoing.

