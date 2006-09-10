Strong Ph II data for Protherics' CytoFab

The UK's Protherics has published full Phase IIb data for its anti-sepsis product CytoFab (polyclonal ovine anti-TNF antibody fragments) in the September issue of the journal Critical Care Medicine. According to the firm, two hours after initiation of treatment, tumor necrosis factor alpha, the critical inflammatory mediator in sepsis, became undetectable in all patients on CytoFab who had detectable levels pre-treatment.
