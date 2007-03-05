Strong Ph II data for Schering-Plough's Caelyx

US drug major Schering-Plough says that strong clinical data on Caelyx (pegylated liposomal doxorubicin HCl), in combination with carboplatin, was published in the February issue of the Annals of Oncology. In the multicenter Phase II trial, the agent was highly effective in patients with ovarian cancer which had been previously treated. According to the firm, the 63% overall tumor response rate shown by the combination was associated with a complete response rate of 38%.